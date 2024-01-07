Prices of kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar price which went up from Rs 6,700 per bag to Rs 7,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg against Rs145 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs13,000 per 40kg to Rs16,200 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs375 per kg against Rs325 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs700 per kg against Rs600 per kg; egg price went up from Rs11,200 per carton to Rs11,500 per carton, hence setting another new record of all time high prices, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs390 per dozen against Rs382 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour in wholesale market is available at Rs 2,100 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,080 against Rs 2,100 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,110 per bag against Rs 2,130 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,500 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs 1,800 per kg; powdered chili price is stable at Rs750, and turmeric powder at Rs700 per kg.

Last week, the tandoor and restaurant owners have increased the paratha price by Rs10 per piece from Rs50 to Rs60 per piece and tea cup price by Rs10 from Rs70 per cup to Rs80. Moreover, the restaurant and tandoor owners four weeks ago on the plea of a government announcement of increasing domestic gas have already increased the roti price by Rs5 per roti from Rs20 to Rs25, naan price from Rs30 to Rs35, and paratha price from Rs45 to Rs50.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price witnessed an increase, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased it from Rs274 per kg to Rs276 per kg applicable across the country, however, LPG distributors and traders are selling the commodity at their own prices in violation of the OGRA’s set price of Rs276 per kg as the distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs300-330 per kg.

The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 4,240, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs 5,000-5,500 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs760-1,260 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as the best quality basmati rice price went up from Rs 12,300 per 40kg bag to Rs 12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs 10,200 to Rs 10,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice available at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed no changes as B-grade ghee-cooking oil is available at Rs 5,050 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price also remained stable at Rs 2,380 and cooking oil at Rs 2,450 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs510 per kg, gram pulse at Rs245 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs350 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs350-550 per kg, moong at Rs260 per kg, and masoor at Rs250 per kg.

No changes were observed in fresh and packed milk prices as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs240 per kg.

Detergents’ prices and bathing soaps’ prices witnessed no changes as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol’s normal size bathing soap are available at Rs145 per pack and family pack at Rs170 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went up from Rs2,050 per 5kg to Rs2,200, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs470-500 per kg against Rs450-500 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs2,500 per 5kg to Rs1,900 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs450-500 per kg against Rs550-570 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs2,800 per 5kg to Rs2,650 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs575-625 per kg against Rs570-610 per kg.

Potato prices witnessed a reduction as it is available in the range of Rs150-300 per 5kg against Rs175-320 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs40-75 per kg against Rs45-80 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs1,450 per basket of 15kg to Rs1,550 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-160 per kg against Rs95-125 per kg, and onion price went up from Rs550-800 per 5kg to Rs700-900, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-220 per kg against Rs135-200 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs1,050 to Rs900 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs225-250 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went up as they were available in the range of Rs470-750 per 5kg against Rs400-650, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-175 per kg against 100-160 per kg; tinda price went up from Rs400 to Rs475 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs115-120 per kg against Rs90-100 per kg; eggplant price remained stable at Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs90 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs350-450 per 5kg to Rs600-650, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs125-145 per kg against Rs90-100 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs500-550 to Rs400-450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs95-110 per kg against Rs120-130 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs750-800 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs175-200 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs200-250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-65 per kg against Rs85-90 per kg.

Radish price went down from Rs150-200 per 5kg to Rs130-160 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 per kg against Rs45-50 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs250-300 per 5kg to Rs150-175 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-50 per kg against Rs70-80 per kg, yam price went up from Rs700-800 to Rs800-900 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs290-220 per kg against Rs160-190 per kg, peas price went up from Rs600 to Rs1,000-1,100 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-250 per kg against Rs140-150 per kg and fresh bean price remained stable at Rs700 per 5kg and in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-170 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a mixed trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs325 per kg against Rs300 per kg, top quality Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs200-310 per kg and, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs120-190 per kg.

