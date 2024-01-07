BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-07

Need stressed for setting up new industrial zones

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: Nighat Awan Acting President and Muslim Mohamedi Acting Senior Vice President of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) praised the insightful recommendations presented by Dr Qaiser Bengali, a distinguished economist, to stimulate industrial growth.

Dr Bengali outlined a comprehensive set of suggestions during a meeting led by the caretaker Minister of Commerce & Industries Sindh, Younus Dhaga.

The proposals aimed at fostering industrial activities in Sindh included the establishment of new industrial zones and the provision of subsidised loans and other facilities.

Nighat Awan highlighted the importance of developing economic zones with adequate infrastructure facilities, especially given the current economic scenario.

She urged the government to collaborate with the State Bank to provide special subsidised loans for the acquisition of locally manufactured machinery.

This, she emphasized, would contribute to an upswing in industrial activities and offer support to local machinery manufacturers.

Awan also called for the declaration of areas adjacent to industrial zones as industrial areas, particularly to support the development of cottage industries.

Furthermore, she underscored the need to reduce the current interest rate, currently around 22%, to a single-digit figure.

A lower interest rate would facilitate easier access to affordable credit for industries, contributing to their growth and economic sustainability.

However, Muslim Mohamedi said that first and foremost is to bring down the cost of doing business to make our products competitive in comparison with neighbouring countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KATI Nighat Awan industrial zones Dr Qaiser Bengali

Comments

1000 characters

Need stressed for setting up new industrial zones

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

Polls delay: JI Senator challenges resolution

Amended Punjab Civil Servants law promulgated

Read more stories