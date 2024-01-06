BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
‘Ban on pre-polls surveys’: LHC seeks reply from ECP by 9th

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by January 09 on a petition challenging a ban imposed on conducting surveys and public polls by the electronic media.

A media person Muneer Ahmad Bajwa challenging a clause of the code of conduct issued by the ECP for the electronic media and a subsequent notification by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) putting a ban on pre-election surveys and polls.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel Mian Dawood argued that the ECP for the first time introduced clause 12 in its code of conduct for media.

He said the Pemra announced an action against the television channels for airing survey based programmes in the electoral constituencies. He argued that the ECP imposed the impugned ban on the electronic, print, and digital media against the Constitution.

The counsel argued that clause 12 of the ECP code of conduct was contradictory to the fundamental rights of the citizens protected under articles 4, 19, and 19A of the Constitution.

The court immediately summoned the legal advisor of the ECP and resumed hearing after Friday prayer break.

However, a law officer informed the court that the ECP lawyer was busy before the appellate tribunals in connection with the appeals against the decision of the returning officers.

The court observed that apparently the impugned ban was pertained to the polling day only.

The court remarked that pre-poll surveys based on the public opinion by the media were a worldwide practice.

The court said the ban imposed by the ECP was beyond comprehension and sought reply from the ECP.

