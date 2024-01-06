PARTLY FACETIOUS: Did the pir give any spiritual guidance to Zardari sahib?

“Why are all our party leaders so very superstitious?” “Is that a question or a statement?” “Well both; actually, Zardari sahib’s pir, spiritual guide, gave specific geographic instructions – go to the sea, now go back to the mountains and your government will survive…”

“Two things, first I don’t think the pir gave any spiritual guidance to Zardari sahib, more geographic guidance, which lo and behold was very doable for Zardari sahib - Karachi adjoins the sea where as luck would have it, Zardari sahib has a palatial house; and in Islamabad with mountains in its backdrop, again as luck would have it, Zardari sahib has a palatial house and when his government was in power he occupied the President House…”

“Are you trying to imply that his pir gave him no spiritual guidance?”

“If he did then there is no evidence of it, I mean it’s not as if we have witnessed any sea change in Zardari sahib’s character. Anyway Nawaz Sharif too visits a bunch of pirs and I have it on good authority that all of them, I repeat all barring none, reckon he ain’t gonna be the prime minister fourth time around.”

“There has been considerable and rather obvious miscalculation of the number of seats that Nawaz Sharif can win in the next elections – irrespective of his geographical location at any time, be it Lahore, London, Dubai…”

“The stakeholders…”

“Well, you have to give full marks to Nawaz Sharif for a visible improvement in his performance/modus operandi – this time he took less than two months to alienate those his brother painstakingly made a deal with and…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway then there is The Man Who Must Remain Nameless, he decided to get married to his pir – saves time and money on travel….”

“I hear that he was first convinced marriage was a precondition for becoming the country’s chief executive.”

“You mean all the time and money and support and…”

“Yes and if you think the IMF conditions are harsh and upfront consider this fact: all cases against The Man Who Must Remain Nameless have a link, rather direct, with The Third Wife.”

“True, so I guess the lesson learned is that a pir must be of the same sex as the seeker of guidance.”

“Benazir Bhutto had men pirs.”

“Ah, but she had Zardari sahib at the time, the Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Didn’t he have Reham Khan?”

“Look at the dynamics, silly – Benazir Bhutto’s pir was never in the running so to speak, unlike in the case of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless.”

“I concede.”

