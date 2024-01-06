BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Naqvi for completing public welfare projects within stipulated periods

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while reviewing the progress on the public welfare priority projects in the province, directed the authorities concerned to complete projects within the stipulated period.

The CM held a four-hour meeting during his visit to the Planning and Development Board along with cabinet members, here on Friday.

Chairman Planning and Development Board Iftikhar Sahoo briefed the meeting participants about the progress work on development projects through drone footage.

The CM Naqvi directed all the provincial ministers and secretaries to visit the relevant projects twice a day and review the progress themselves. He asked them that they should monitor the projects even late at night to evaluate the speed of work.

He said that the timely completion of development projects not only saves national resources, but people also get immediate results. He also emphasized upon the quality while completing the projects within the stipulated time.

The CM expressed concern over the delay in issues related to the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park projects.

The meeting was briefed that the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in 22 hospitals in Punjab would be completed by January 31.

The CM said that the Mayo Cancer Hospital, Manawan would be open for the public from January 20. He said the construction of a biogas plant in Gujjar Colony would also be completed by January 31.

Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Bilal Afzal, Mansoor Qadir, Aamir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr Jamal Nasir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Wahab Riaz, Punjab Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretaries of the concerned departments and other high officials participated in the meeting. Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting through a video link.

It may be noted that Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, while acknowledging the performance of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for the speedy completion of public welfare projects, said that Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts in a short period of time, especially in the health sector, are exemplary.

