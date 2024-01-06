Gold prices down

KARACHI: A continuing slump on Friday further decreased the gold prices on the local market with silver unchanged, traders said.

Gold prices dipped by Rs 1200 to Rs 217,000 per tola and Rs 1028 to Rs 186,043 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2058 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2660 per tola and Rs2280.52 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.03 per ounce, traders said.

