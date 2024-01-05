BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher led by industrials, consumer staples

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 05:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.20% at 10,761.61. For the week, it rose 1%, marking the second consecutive week of gains.

The island nation’s official reserve assets were at $4.4 billion in December, up from $3.58 billion in November, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

Expolanka Holdings and Cargills (Ceylon) were the top gainers on the index, rising 1.8% and 3%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Trading volume on the index fell to 32.4 million shares from 43.8 million in the previous session.

However, the equity market’s turnover rose to 703.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.2 million) from 627.3 million in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors net sold stocks worth 124.7 million rupees, while domestic investors net bought shares worth 658.6 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher led by industrials, consumer staples

10 minutes of chaos: KSE-100 reacts negatively as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee drifts higher against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Read more stories