BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran lays to rest victims of IS twin bombings

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2024 02:03pm

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was in Kerman on Friday, joining mourners for the funerals of the 85 people killed in twin blasts claimed by the Islamic State group, state media said.

Suicide bombings struck crowds in the southern city, where many had gathered on Wednesday to commemorate slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general Qasem Soleimani, on the fourth anniversary of his death in a US drone strike.

The attack killed 85 people, state TV said, revising up an earlier toll following the death of one of the wounded.

Iran revises down blasts death toll to 84

The victims include “44 women and children” and at least a dozen Afghan nationals, it said.

“The funeral for the martyrs of the terrorist attack will take place at 10:00 am (0630 GMT) at the Emam Ali mosque in the city of Kerman,” state TV reported.

President Raisi was in Kerman on Friday “to attend the funerals and commemorate the martyrs” after also visiting Soleimani’s grave, the report said.

Iranian news agency Tasnim earlier reported that the dead will be buried in private funerals organised by their families, citing the governor of Kerman.

Iranian authorities called for mass rallies after the funerals and Friday prayers to protest the bombings.

In a statement published Thursday on Telegram, the Islamic State group said two of its members “activated their explosives vests” at the gathering.

Iranian investigators had already confirmed that the first blast at least was the work of a “suicide bomber” and believed the trigger for the second was “very probably another suicide bomber”, official news agency IRNA had reported earlier, citing an “informed source”.

Iran’s Guards link Hamas attack on Israel to general’s 2020 killing

A staunch enemy of the militant group, Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm, overseeing military operations across the Middle East.

Iran Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suicide bombings Kerman Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general Qasem Soleimani

Comments

1000 characters

Iran lays to rest victims of IS twin bombings

10 minutes of trading: KSE-100 plummets near 64,000 as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Read more stories