PM brings role of SIFC under the Gulf focus

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has stated that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been playing an active role to attract investors from the Gulf countries, including Qatar, to benefit from opportunities in key sectors of the economy.

He stated this while talking to the Ambassador of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, who called on the caretaker prime minister on Thursday.

Kakar said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed strong fraternal ties.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand bilateral cooperation across all spheres, particularly trade and investment. He also conveyed warm regards to the Amir of Qatar.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s focus on the GCC region, he stated that the SIFC was playing an active role to attract investors from the Gulf countries, including Qatar, to benefit from opportunities in key sectors of the economy. He encouraged the ambassador to explore the potential for cooperation in tourism and media sectors.

The prime minister said that Pakistan appreciated the role played by Qatar in diplomatic efforts that led to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and stressed the need for concerted efforts by the international community, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to bring peace in Palestine.

As this was Ambassador Al-Khater’s first call on the prime minister since presenting his credentials in November, Kakar congratulated him on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Pakistan and hoped that the bonds of friendship between the two countries would further strengthen during his tenure.

