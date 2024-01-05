BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-05

PM brings role of SIFC under the Gulf focus

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has stated that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been playing an active role to attract investors from the Gulf countries, including Qatar, to benefit from opportunities in key sectors of the economy.

He stated this while talking to the Ambassador of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, who called on the caretaker prime minister on Thursday.

Kakar said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed strong fraternal ties.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand bilateral cooperation across all spheres, particularly trade and investment. He also conveyed warm regards to the Amir of Qatar.

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Emphasizing Pakistan’s focus on the GCC region, he stated that the SIFC was playing an active role to attract investors from the Gulf countries, including Qatar, to benefit from opportunities in key sectors of the economy. He encouraged the ambassador to explore the potential for cooperation in tourism and media sectors.

The prime minister said that Pakistan appreciated the role played by Qatar in diplomatic efforts that led to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and stressed the need for concerted efforts by the international community, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to bring peace in Palestine.

As this was Ambassador Al-Khater’s first call on the prime minister since presenting his credentials in November, Kakar congratulated him on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Pakistan and hoped that the bonds of friendship between the two countries would further strengthen during his tenure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qatar Gulf countries economy of Pakistan caretaker prime minister Pakistan and Qatar SIFC Anwaar ul Haq Kakar ceasefire in Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

PM brings role of SIFC under the Gulf focus

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories