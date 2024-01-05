BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-05

Seminar discusses role of PRMI

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Representatives from across Pakistan gathered here on Thursday for an enlightening seminar organised by ReMIT to discuss the Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative (PRMI) and its pivotal role in enhancing the regulatory landscape of the country.

The event served as a platform for provinces and regions to showcase progress, share successes, address challenges, and outline future plans regarding regulatory reforms.

Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary Sohail Rajput expressed the paramount importance of regulatory reforms in adapting to changing circumstances and optimizing governance structures. As Pakistan strives to enhance its investment climate, the focus lies in reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens and streamlining business processes at provincial and local levels.

Addressing the audience of the seminar, Rajput expressed gratitude for their presence and underscored the importance of the gathering, emphasizing the need to discuss the evolving regulatory landscape in the country.

He highlighted that in an era marked by rapid technological advancements, shifting economic landscapes, and evolving societal expectations, regulatory reforms have gained paramount significance. Such reforms are deemed vital for adapting to changing circumstances, fostering innovation, and ensuring the efficient functioning of both public and private sectors.

Acknowledging the diligent efforts of provincial and regional governments in the past year, Secretary Rajput commended positive changes brought about through business reforms in various economic sectors. He stressed the role of reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens and streamlining business processes at the provincial and local levels to enhance the investment climate in Pakistan.

The seminar provided each province and region with the opportunity to present progress in areas like PRMI, key regulatory reform successes, ongoing challenges, and plans for the future.

Secretary Rajput highlighted the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing between provinces and regions to establish uniform best practices and ensure regulatory coordination across Pakistan.

“With continued support from our development partners like FCDO and ReMIT, I am confident that our collective efforts will make Pakistan an even more attractive destination for investment and business over the coming years,” said Secretary Rajput.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for the participants’ commitment to the agenda of regulatory reforms, highlighting the ongoing role of the BOI as a platform for meaningful engagement between Federal and provincial governments.

“I am certain that this collaborative approach will significantly expedite the reform agenda and help us in attaining our economic objectives in a shorter period of time. Thank you all for your participation and commitment to this important agenda of regulatory reforms,” concluded Secretary Rajput.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Board of Investment ReMIT PRMI seminar Sohail Rajput

Comments

1000 characters

Seminar discusses role of PRMI

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories