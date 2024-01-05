BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-05

Training of electoral staff yet to complete

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Slightly above half of almost one million electoral staff have only completed their preparatory training for the general polls whereas the remaining personnel are yet to complete this training initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in November last year, it emerged on Thursday.

Of the total electoral staff comprising of 985,413 personnel, some 579,191 officials have completed their training whereas 406,222 personnel are yet to complete their trainings, according to the data issued by the ECP.

The training programme started in the last week of November, to be completed on February 1, the ECP said.

The electoral staff comprises of district returning officers, returning officers, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and related staff, the poll entity said.

The ECP, in a statement, admitted, without specifying any number, that certain personnel skipped the electoral training and remained absent and that appropriate action was being taken against them.

However, the statement failed to mention the details of action taken against the officials who skipped the training, and the exact number of such officials.

Last week, the electoral body, in a press release, admitted having faced difficulties in the transmission of relevant information to the ROs through the Election Management System (EMS), being used for upcoming general polls, in the far-flung areas but insisted that the said system did not fail.

Amidst the reports suggesting a complete failure of the ECP’s much-hyped EMS, the poll entity said, some additional functions were added to the EMS to assist the ROs.

“However, in the far-flung areas where the problems related to internet connectivity have been experienced, slight difficulties have been faced there in the transmission of the lists of the general polls’ contestants to the ROs by the ECP, provincial, regional and district election commissioners,” the electoral organisation said in the press release.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP general polls General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Election Management System

Comments

1000 characters

Training of electoral staff yet to complete

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories