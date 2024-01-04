BAFL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
BIPL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.19%)
DGKC 82.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
FABL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.68%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.58%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
MLCF 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
OGDC 125.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PIOC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.65%)
PPL 128.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.29%)
PRL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.27%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 77.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.52%)
SSGC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
TRG 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.57%)
UNITY 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 6,663 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 24,170 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,610 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,639 Increased By 4.8 (0.02%)
Saudi Arabian companies warn Aramco fuel price hike may curb earnings

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 01:27pm

DUBAI: Several Saudi Arabian companies released regulatory filings late on Wednesday and Thursday saying that state energy company Saudi Aramco’s decision to raise feedstock and fuel prices for this year will raise production costs and lower earnings.

Saudi Aramco notified the companies in the kingdom of the price hike this week, saying it will be effective from Jan. 1.

Aramco increased retail diesel prices for 2024 by 53% to 1.15 riyals ($0.3067) per litre, its third increase since 2016.

The companies have said the impact from the increase in prices could start to filter through in the first quarter, and that businesses are looking for ways to enhance their efficiencies to offset the rising costs.

Nama Chemicals, Saudi Ceramic, Qassim Cement, Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., and Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical are among the scores of companies that said they were affected by the price increases.

Norway fund drops Saudi Aramco, 11 other Gulf firms

Middle East Company for Manufacturing and Producing Paper on Thursday said it expected the financial impact of the price hike to be an increase of about 3% in total annual sales costs.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group on Thursday said its subsidiaries face higher production costs this year because of the fuel increase.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul stock index fell 1.6% in early trading on Thursday.

