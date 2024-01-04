BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
PPP CEC approves candidature of Bilawal for premiership

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has approved candidature of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the office of Prime Minister after the upcoming general elections, said sources.

Former President Asif Zardari proposed his name for the office, which was approved by the CEC.

Bilawal had arrived in Lahore a day earlier to attend the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Bilawal chaired the meeting at Bilawal House, Lahore, where the senior leadership of PPP, including Asif Zardari, was present. The CEC deliberate on the current political landscape of the country. “Discussions encompassed various topics, including the PPP manifesto and the election campaign strategy for the polls scheduled for February 8,” said the sources.

The meeting was underway at the time of filing of this report. The sources said that the PPP has finalized 90 percent of its candidates in Punjab, with Bilawal Bhutto personally selecting candidates for the provincial seats in NA-127.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

