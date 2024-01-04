KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 90,018 tonnes of cargo comprising 47,815 tonnes of import cargo and 42,203 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 47,815 comprised of 21,305 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,947 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,185 tonnes of Urea & 19,378 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 42,203 comprised of 34,538 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 102 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,963 tonnes of Rice & 4,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4223 containers comprising of 1809 containers import and 2414 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 435 of 20’s and 424 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 263 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 716 of 20’s and 766 of 40’s loaded containers while 24 of 20’s and 71 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Ian H, Lem Verbena & Safeen Prize berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Glory Bridge, Xin Hong Kong and CgmCma Pegasus sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Archmidis’ left the port on today morning and four more ships, Limra, IVS Crimson Creek, Serengeti and Maersk Kensington are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 158,831 tonnes, comprising 93,831 tonnes imports cargo and 64,724 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,963 Containers (1,680 TEUs Imports and 2,283 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Gengo Aquitine, Bolan, FSM and Maratholis & two more ships, San Francisco and Golar Arctic carrying Coal, Gas oil, LPG, Container and LNG are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and PGPCL respectively on today, 3rd January, while another Containers ship ‘Athenian’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 4th January, 2024.

