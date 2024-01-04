ATC rejects bail pleas of two suspects on charge of providing information to RAW

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Wednesday, rejected the bail applications of two suspects in the case registered on the charge of providing information to the Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, dismissed the bail pleas of accused Arslan Wajid, and Muhammad Deen.

Prosecutor Raja Javed while arguing before the court said that the suspect had allegedly received money from RAW agents for carrying out sabotage activities in the country.

He further argued that the police have recovered the money which both the accused have allegedly taken from RAW agents. Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from both the suspects, he further told the court. He said that the evidence collected by police against both the accused shows their intentions of sabotaging.

The prosecutor requested the court to reject the bail pleas of both suspects. Objecting to the prosecutor’s stance, the court was told that a fake and baseless case had been made against the accused; therefore, bail be granted to his client.

The court after hearing the arguments of both the parties rejected the bail application of both the accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024