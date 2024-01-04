FM receives Rwanda's Chief of Defence Staff

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani received Rwanda's Chief of Defence Staff Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganaga at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the duo discussed strengthening bilateral ties, capacity building and fostering increased collaboration in trade.

The significant contribution of the Pakistani diaspora to Rwanda's development was also emphasised during the meeting, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024