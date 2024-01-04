BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Markets Print 2024-01-04

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:58am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 03, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T Mardan     Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp      01-01-2024
OP-2              Pelagic        Disc. Mogas    Trans Maritime     31-12-2023
                  Turbot                        Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              Gold           Load           East Wind Shipping
                  Trader II      Caustic        Company            02-01-2024
                                 Soda
B-4               Glory          Disc           Sea Hawks Asia
                  Bridge         General        Global Pvt. Ltd    01-01-2024
                                 Cargo
B-5               Al Hadbaa      Load Rice      Gear Bulk Shipping
                                                Pvt. Ltd           30-12-2023
B-11/B-12         Anna           Disc Wheat     East Wind          27-12-2023
                  Barbara                       Shipping Co.
B-14/B-15         SSL            Disc Wheat     North Star         29-12-2023
                  Vigilant                      International
B-16/B-17         Lem            Disc Urea      Posidon            02-01-2024
                  Verbena                       Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Rice      Al Fiazan          25-12-2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25         Stellar        Load Rice      Ocean World        01-01-2024
                  Rioni
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Ian H          Disc Load      Allied Logistic    02-01-2024
                                 Container      SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ian H             03-01-2024     Disc Load                Allied Logistic SMC
                                 Container                           Pvt. Ltd
Gold Trader II    03-01-2024     Load                               East Wind
                                 Caustic                     Shipping Company
                                 Soda
M.T Mardan        04-01-2024     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan national
                                                                Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Joanna            03-01-2024     D/4000 Chemical                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Ever Ulysses      03-01-2024     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Kota Layang       03-01-2024     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Hout              03-01-2024     L/Rice
M.T Sargodha      04-01-2024     d/68851                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
X-Press           04-01-2024     D/L Container                X-press Feeders
Capella                                                       Shipping Agency
Independent       04-01-2024     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit
San Francisco     04-01-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Bridge                                                       Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Glory Bridge      03-01-2023     General Cargo                              -
Xin Hong Kong     03-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
CmaCgm
Pegasus           03-01-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Ocean          Iron Ore       Sea Hawk        Dec. 31, 2023
                  Graciuos
MW-2              Magma          Rice           East Wind       Dec. 30, 2023
                  Fidelity
MW-4              African        Coal           Ocean World     Dec. 30, 2023
                  Parrot
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS Crimson    Coal           General Shippin Jan. 01, 2023
                  Creek
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Rich Rainbow   Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 02, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GSA             Jan. 02, 2023
                  Kensington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Serengeti      Gas oil        Alpine          Jan. 02, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Luna Rossa     Wheat          Alpha           Jan. 01, 2023
                                                Marine Ser
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Limra        LPG            M. International               Jan. 02, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Archimidis        Container      MSC PAK                        Jan. 03, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Limra             LPG            M. International               Jan. 03, 2024
IVS Crimson
Creek             Coal           General Shipping                        -do-
Serengeti         Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Maersk
Kensington        Container      GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Marathopolis      Container      GSA                            Jan. 03, 2024
FSM               LPG            Trans Marine                            -do-
Genco             Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Aquitaine
Bolan             Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Turan C           Rice           Ocean Service             Waiting for berths
African           Coal           Ocean Service                           -do-
Sanderling
Sibulk            Coal           International                           -do-
Tradition                        Santao
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
San Francisco
Bridge            Container      GSA                            Jan. 03, 2024
Golar Arctic      LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Athenian          Container      GAC                            Jan. 04, 2024
=============================================================================

