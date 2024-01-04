KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 03, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Mardan Disc Crude Pakistan national
Oil Shipping Corp 01-01-2024
OP-2 Pelagic Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime 31-12-2023
Turbot Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 Gold Load East Wind Shipping
Trader II Caustic Company 02-01-2024
Soda
B-4 Glory Disc Sea Hawks Asia
Bridge General Global Pvt. Ltd 01-01-2024
Cargo
B-5 Al Hadbaa Load Rice Gear Bulk Shipping
Pvt. Ltd 30-12-2023
B-11/B-12 Anna Disc Wheat East Wind 27-12-2023
Barbara Shipping Co.
B-14/B-15 SSL Disc Wheat North Star 29-12-2023
Vigilant International
B-16/B-17 Lem Disc Urea Posidon 02-01-2024
Verbena Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice Al Fiazan 25-12-2023
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25 Stellar Load Rice Ocean World 01-01-2024
Rioni
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2 Ian H Disc Load Allied Logistic 02-01-2024
Container SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ian H 03-01-2024 Disc Load Allied Logistic SMC
Container Pvt. Ltd
Gold Trader II 03-01-2024 Load East Wind
Caustic Shipping Company
Soda
M.T Mardan 04-01-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan national
Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Joanna 03-01-2024 D/4000 Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
Ever Ulysses 03-01-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Kota Layang 03-01-2024 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Hout 03-01-2024 L/Rice
M.T Sargodha 04-01-2024 d/68851 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
X-Press 04-01-2024 D/L Container X-press Feeders
Capella Shipping Agency
Independent 04-01-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit
San Francisco 04-01-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Bridge Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Glory Bridge 03-01-2023 General Cargo -
Xin Hong Kong 03-01-2024 Container Ship -
CmaCgm
Pegasus 03-01-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Ocean Iron Ore Sea Hawk Dec. 31, 2023
Graciuos
MW-2 Magma Rice East Wind Dec. 30, 2023
Fidelity
MW-4 African Coal Ocean World Dec. 30, 2023
Parrot
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT IVS Crimson Coal General Shippin Jan. 01, 2023
Creek
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Rich Rainbow Palm oil Alpine Jan. 02, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GSA Jan. 02, 2023
Kensington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Serengeti Gas oil Alpine Jan. 02, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Luna Rossa Wheat Alpha Jan. 01, 2023
Marine Ser
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Limra LPG M. International Jan. 02, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Archimidis Container MSC PAK Jan. 03, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Limra LPG M. International Jan. 03, 2024
IVS Crimson
Creek Coal General Shipping -do-
Serengeti Gas oil Alpine -do-
Maersk
Kensington Container GSA -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Marathopolis Container GSA Jan. 03, 2024
FSM LPG Trans Marine -do-
Genco Coal GSA -do-
Aquitaine
Bolan Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Turan C Rice Ocean Service Waiting for berths
African Coal Ocean Service -do-
Sanderling
Sibulk Coal International -do-
Tradition Santao
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
San Francisco
Bridge Container GSA Jan. 03, 2024
Golar Arctic LNG GSA -do-
Athenian Container GAC Jan. 04, 2024
=============================================================================
