Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 03, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Mardan Disc Crude Pakistan national Oil Shipping Corp 01-01-2024 OP-2 Pelagic Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime 31-12-2023 Turbot Pvt. Ltd OP-3 Gold Load East Wind Shipping Trader II Caustic Company 02-01-2024 Soda B-4 Glory Disc Sea Hawks Asia Bridge General Global Pvt. Ltd 01-01-2024 Cargo B-5 Al Hadbaa Load Rice Gear Bulk Shipping Pvt. Ltd 30-12-2023 B-11/B-12 Anna Disc Wheat East Wind 27-12-2023 Barbara Shipping Co. B-14/B-15 SSL Disc Wheat North Star 29-12-2023 Vigilant International B-16/B-17 Lem Disc Urea Posidon 02-01-2024 Verbena Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice Al Fiazan 25-12-2023 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24/B-25 Stellar Load Rice Ocean World 01-01-2024 Rioni ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Ian H Disc Load Allied Logistic 02-01-2024 Container SMC Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ian H 03-01-2024 Disc Load Allied Logistic SMC Container Pvt. Ltd Gold Trader II 03-01-2024 Load East Wind Caustic Shipping Company Soda M.T Mardan 04-01-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan national Shipping Corp ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Joanna 03-01-2024 D/4000 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company Ever Ulysses 03-01-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Kota Layang 03-01-2024 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Pvt. Ltd Hout 03-01-2024 L/Rice M.T Sargodha 04-01-2024 d/68851 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. X-Press 04-01-2024 D/L Container X-press Feeders Capella Shipping Agency Independent 04-01-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Spirit San Francisco 04-01-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Bridge Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Glory Bridge 03-01-2023 General Cargo - Xin Hong Kong 03-01-2024 Container Ship - CmaCgm Pegasus 03-01-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Ocean Iron Ore Sea Hawk Dec. 31, 2023 Graciuos MW-2 Magma Rice East Wind Dec. 30, 2023 Fidelity MW-4 African Coal Ocean World Dec. 30, 2023 Parrot ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Crimson Coal General Shippin Jan. 01, 2023 Creek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Rich Rainbow Palm oil Alpine Jan. 02, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GSA Jan. 02, 2023 Kensington ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Serengeti Gas oil Alpine Jan. 02, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Luna Rossa Wheat Alpha Jan. 01, 2023 Marine Ser ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Limra LPG M. International Jan. 02, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Archimidis Container MSC PAK Jan. 03, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Limra LPG M. International Jan. 03, 2024 IVS Crimson Creek Coal General Shipping -do- Serengeti Gas oil Alpine -do- Maersk Kensington Container GSA -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Marathopolis Container GSA Jan. 03, 2024 FSM LPG Trans Marine -do- Genco Coal GSA -do- Aquitaine Bolan Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Turan C Rice Ocean Service Waiting for berths African Coal Ocean Service -do- Sanderling Sibulk Coal International -do- Tradition Santao ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= San Francisco Bridge Container GSA Jan. 03, 2024 Golar Arctic LNG GSA -do- Athenian Container GAC Jan. 04, 2024 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024