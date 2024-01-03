BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Germany urges citizens to leave Lebanon swiftly

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2024 11:06pm

BERLIN: Germany on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon quickly, warning that an expansion of the Israel-Hamas war could not be ruled out after a drone strike in Beirut killed a senior Hamas leader.

“All German citizens, who are still in Lebanon, are asked to register on the ELEFAND crisis preparedness list and to leave the country as quickly as possible,” wrote the German foreign ministry on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The warning came after a meeting Wednesday of the German government’s crisis unit.

Israel drone strikes deep into Lebanese territory: official media

“A further deterioration of the situation and expansion of the conflict cannot be ruled out, especially given the killing of Saleh al-Aruri”, the political number two of Hamas in Beirut on Tuesday, the ministry wrote.

“This applies above all to the southern part of Lebanon, up to and including the southern urban areas of Beirut.”

Although Israel has made no claim, Hamas, Hezbollah and Lebanese security sources blamed it for the assassination of al-Aruri, 57, one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel for the drone strike in its Shiite Muslim stronghold of southern Beirut.

Germany had already issued a warning against travel to Lebanon in October, in the wake of the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Germany Lebanon Hezbollah Israel Hamas war

