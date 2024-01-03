BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Death threats to a sports journalist condemned

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

KARACHI: Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastur) has condemned the death threats to sports Journalist and Karachi Press Club (KPC) member Shoaib Jatt and the incident of mobile phone snatching from outside his house on Tuesday.

Unknown men robbed Shoaib Jatt in the limits of Nazimabad Police station and fled the scene, giving him death threats, the victim said.

The First Information Report (FIR) No 5/2024 of the incident has been registered at Nazimabad police station.

The assailants took off Shoaib mobile phone, fled the scene and, threatened him of dire consequences.

Shoaib Jatt said unknown persons continued to threaten to kill him and his family for a long time. In this regard a formal complaint has been registered with the Cyber Crime Cell of Federation Investigation Agency (FIA).

A case of similar nature 379/2023 was also registered in North Nazimabad police station, on October 30, 2023.

He said the issue has been taken up with the Sindh Police Chief, but the authorities have not been able to arrest the accused, yet.

President of Karachi Union of Journalists Dastur Khalil Nasir, and General Secretary Naimat Khan have expressed their concern about the incident and threats to journalists.

KUJ has demanded the Sindh Government to conduct a full investigation of this matter and take action against the elements involved in Mobile snatching.

