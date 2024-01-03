BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-03

Senate told: 154,205 Pakistanis deported in 3 years

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: Some 154,205 Pakistani nationals were deported from different countries worldwide, over illegal entry, in three years—2021, 2022 and 2023—Interior Ministry informed the upper house of the Parliament on Tuesday.

As many as 58,758 Pakistanis were deported in the year 2021, 51,869 were deported in 2022 and 43,578 in 2023, read a written reply from the Interior Ministry during question hour at the Senate session, in response to a question posed by Kamran Murtaza from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F).

The JUI-F senator sought from the ministry the details of Pakistani nationals deported in three years.

The ministry’s written reply suggested, 39,201 Pakistanis were deported by air and 19,557 by land route in 2021, 46,193 were deported by air and 5,676 by land route in 2022, and 37,487 Pakistanis were deported by air and 6,091 by land route in the year 2023.

In addition, 19 European countries deported 17,773 Pakistani nationals from 2021-2023; 1,270 Pakistanis in 2021, 12,837 in 2022 and 3,666 in 2023, according to the Interior Ministry.

Most of the times, the ministry stated, death cases of immigrants who attempt to cross international borders illegally are not reported to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA.)

The last reported case was Greece boat tragedy that took place in April 2023, it added.

Apart from that, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem expressed concern over rejection of hundreds of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates by the returning officers (ROs) ahead of general elections.

“An election that becomes controversial can no more be regarded as election—what kind of election is this that fails to provide level playing field to everyone?” he deplored.

The opposition leader pointed out the absence of majority of caretaker ministers during Senate question hour. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed the secretary Senate to write to the caretaker premier for ensuring the attendance of the caretaker ministers during Senate question hour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE Pakistanis deported

Comments

1000 characters

Senate told: 154,205 Pakistanis deported in 3 years

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories