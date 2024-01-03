BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Guddu switchyard: Damaged circuit-breaker replaced

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: The technical teams at National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) have accomplished the replacement of a damaged circuit breaker at the 500 kV Guddu Switchyard.

According to a spokesman of Power Division, on the direction of NTDC management, additional staff was deployed to ensure the swift completion of replacement works. Moreover, NTDC has also successfully energized the 500kV Guddu-Muzaffargarh transmission line.

The NTDC spokesman said that dense fog in the vicinity of Guddu caused the tripping of NTDC’s 500kV and 220kV transmission lines. Consequently, one pole of the 500kV circuit breaker at the switchyard was also damaged. However, the NTDC team immediately isolated the damaged pole from the switchyard, while ensuring that the other two circuit breakers remained operational.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

