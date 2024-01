BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that Moscow aimed to "annihilate" Ukraine after residential buildings were hit in a new series of Russian strikes.

"With every rocket, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin shows that he wants to annihilate Ukraine," Baerbock wrote on X, adding that Germany would "stand by the people in Ukraine for as long as they need us".