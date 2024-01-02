BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sharma expects ‘challenging’ Newlands as India look to level series

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2024 07:06pm

CAPE TOWN: India’s young batsmen will simply have to find a way to cope with South Africa’s “challenging” conditions, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.

Sharma said he did not expect conditions for the second Test, starting at Newlands on Wednesday, to be much different from those at Centurion, where India were beaten by an innings in the first Test last week.

“The pitch looks pretty similar to Centurion,” he said. “Maybe not full of grass but there is enough covering of grass on the pitch.”

Veteran Elgar and new cap Bedingham put South Africa ahead against India

Sharma missed his team’s tour two seasons ago because of injury but said teammates who were in Cape Town said conditions appeared to be much as they were then, when the highest team total in a tightly-contested match, won by South Africa, was 223.

Three of India’s top six batsmen are on their first tour of South Africa and they all struggled at Centurion. Sharma, who only made give and nought, said they would have benefitted from the first game.

“At some stage we all have to be exposed to conditions like this,” he said.

“I am sure they will have learned a lot from the first game and tomorrow is another opportunity for them to understand what is required.

“It is challenging but that’s what Test cricket is about,” he said.

Sharma said inexperience had also affected India’s bowling in Centurion.

“That can happen, it’s understandable, but it’s about putting your faith and trust in them to get the job done.”

India South Africa Rohit Sharma Test match

Comments

1000 characters

Sharma expects ‘challenging’ Newlands as India look to level series

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 281.89 against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

Volatile session at PSX ends in red, KSE-100 loses over 0.48%

SC takes up lifetime disqualification case

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Fighting between Hamas and Israel rages on, Palestinian death toll passes 22,000

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

At least 48 dead after monster Japan quake

Oil prices jump on disruption fears after latest Red Sea attack

Maersk continues to schedule Suez journeys despite Houthi attack

Read more stories