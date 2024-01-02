BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Rooney hit hard by ‘setback’ after Birmingham City sacking

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:20pm

LONDON: Wayne Rooney said it would “take some time to get over this setback” after he was sacked as manager of Championship side Birmingham City on Tuesday following a disastrous spell in charge.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United and England star was appointed in October but oversaw just two wins in 15 matches with Monday’s 3-0 thumping by Leeds, their ninth defeat under him, proving the final straw.

Birmingham – who have NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority shareholder – are embroiled in a battle against relegation, slumping to 20th from sixth since Rooney took over.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset,” read a statement from the club.

“Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club.”

Rooney replaced John Eustace, who was sacked just after he had guided Birmingham to two successive wins which propelled them into the play-off places.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be,” said Rooney.

“However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback.

“I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

“Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”

Rooney’s chequered managerial career is in stark contrast to his stellar playing days.

He was credited with doing a decent job at Derby in tricky circumstances.

He saved them from relegation in 2021 – by a point – after four months in the role.

However, his first full season in charge (2021/22) the club was penalised 21 points for being in administration and English Football League breaches, while they were barred from dealing in the transfer market.

Although they made a decent fight of it they were relegated to the third tier League One and Rooney left in June 2022 with the club still in administration.

His next destination was the MLS club DC United in July 2022.

They finished bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they improved in the 2023 campaign, finishing 12th.

His overall record, though, as a manager is unimpressive with just 41 victories and 73 defeats in 152 matches.

Comments

