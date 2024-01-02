BAFL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.79%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
DGKC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.71%)
FABL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.44%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
GGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
HBL 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.04%)
HUBC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
MLCF 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
OGDC 122.52 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
PAEL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
PIOC 122.51 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.45%)
PPL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.7%)
PRL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.92%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.78%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
TRG 86.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,662 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.02%)
BR30 24,112 Increased By 156.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,631 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 21,641 Increased By 24.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bitcoin climbs above $45,000 for first time since April 2022

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 10:48am

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin rose above $45,000 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2022 as the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency started 2024 with a bang buoyed by optimism around possible approval of exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

Bitcoin touched a 21-month peak of $45,488, having gained 154% last year in the strongest performance since 2020.

It was last up 2.6% at $45,344 but remains far off the record high of $69,000 it touched in November 2021.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, was 1% higher at $2,376 on Tuesday. Investor focus has been squarely on whether the US securities regulator will soon approve a spot bitcoin ETF, which would throw open the bitcoin market to millions more investors.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected multiple applications to launch spot bitcoin ETFs in recent years, arguing that the cryptocurrency market is vulnerable to manipulation.

In recent months, however, there have been increasing signs that regulators are prepared to sign off on at least some of the 13 proposed spot bitcoin ETFs, with expectations that the decision will likely come in early January.

Crypto stocks set to start December on a high note as bitcoin hits near 19-month high

Rising bets that major central banks will cut interest rates this year has also been a boon for cryptocurrencies, helping shake off the gloom that had settled over crypto markets following the collapse of FTX and other crypto-business failures in 2022.

“The crypto market is set to experience notable growth this year, with key influencing factors being the influx of investment funds from spot ETFs, Bitcoin halving, and a more accommodative monetary policy both in the United States and worldwide,” said Jupiter Zheng, partner of liquid funds at HashKey Capital.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency FTX Trading

Comments

1000 characters

Bitcoin climbs above $45,000 for first time since April 2022

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Read more stories