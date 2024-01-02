Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 29.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 29.2 percent in the previous month and 24.5 percent in December 2022.

The average CPI during the first half of the current fiscal year 2023-24 stood at 28.79 percent compared to 25.02 percent during the same period last fiscal year.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.8 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.7 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.5 per cent in December 2022.

CPI inflation Urban, increased to 30.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 30.4 per cent in the previous month and 21.6 per cent in December 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.7 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 4.3 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 per cent in December 2022.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 27.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.5 per cent in the previous month and 28.8 per cent in December 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.0 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.4 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.7 per cent in December 2022.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 35.3 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 30.6 per cent a month earlier and 27.8 per cent in December 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 3.8 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 3.3 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 0.2 per cent in December 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 27.3 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 26.4 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 27.1 per cent in December 2022. On MoM basis, no change in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.4 per cent a month earlier and a decrease of 0.7 in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 18.2 per cent on YoY basis in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 18.6 per cent in the previous month and 14.7 per cent in December 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent in previous month, and an increase of 1.2 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 25.1 per cent on YoY basis in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 25.9 per cent in the previous month and 19.0 per cent in December 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.9 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.4 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.5 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2022.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 23.3 per cent on a YoY basis in December 2023 as compared to 22.9 per cent in the previous month and 19.4 per cent in December 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.3 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.8 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2022.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 28.0 per cent on YoY basis in December 2023 as compared to 27.9 per cent in the previous month and 26.4 per cent in December 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased to 0.7 per cent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.5 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2022.

The National Consumer Price Index for December 2023 is increased to 0.82 per cent over November 2023 and increased to 29.66 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2022.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for December 2023 is increased to 0.73 per cent over November 2023 and increased to 30.93 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2022.

MoM basis top few commodities which varied from the previous month and increased in food include; onions (30.83 per cent), dry fruits (5.16 per cent), masoor (5.05 per cent), eggs (4.73 per cent), pan prepared (4.41 per cent), pulse gram (3.73 per cent), fish (3.17 per cent), sugar (2.50 per cent), wheat (2.16 per cent), moong (2.01 per cent), maash (1.18 per cent), wheat flour (0.82 per cent), milk powder (0.27 per cent) and meat (0.20 per cent) and decreased in tomatoes (42.26 per cent), potatoes (18.59 per cent), tea (8.55 per cent), chicken (4.20 per cent), gur (3.49 per cent), vegetable ghee (2.70 per cent), rice (2.65 per cent), fresh vegetables (2.17 per cent), fresh fruits (1.65 per cent), cooking oil (1.55 per cent), condiments and spices (1.45 per cent), gram whole (0.76 per cent) and mustard oil (0.11 per cent).

Among non-food which increased; electricity charges (15.76 per cent), transport services (11.95 per cent), woolen readymade garments (4.02 per cent), solid fuel (2.43 per cent), construction input items (0.67 per cent), household equipment (0.62 per cent), dental services (0.61 per cent), construction wage rates (0.54 per cent), cotton cloth (0.09 per cent), motor vehicle accessories (0.08 per cent) and footwear (0.02 per cent) and decreased motor fuel (2.39 per cent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. December, 2022 in food which increased in fresh vegetables (65.41 per cent), wheat flour (59.03 per cent), sugar (49.00 per cent), potatoes (46.76 per cent), rice (45.60 per cent), maash (43.70 per cent), wheat products (38.94 per cent), tea (37.77 per cent), masoor (32.29 per cent), wheat (29.04 per cent), eggs (26.76 per cent), milk fresh (21.77 per cent), tomatoes (20.96 per cent), fish (20.29 per cent), meat (17.42 per cent), chicken (17.07 per cent), pulse moong (12.77 per cent), gram whole (11.98 per cent), pulse gram (3.90 per cent), fresh fruits (3.19 per cent) and cooking oil (2.58 per cent) and decreased in onions (17.71 per cent), mustard oil (4.18 per cent) and vegetable ghee (1.17 per cent). Among non-food which increased; gas charges (519.61 per cent), electricity charges (61.60 per cent), transport services (38.25 per cent), drugs and medicines (32.42 per cent), doctor (MBBS) clinic fee (25.10 per cent), hospitals services (23.52 per cent), motor fuel (22.50 per cent), motor vehicles (21.90 per cent), construction input items (20.26 per cent), solid fuel (19.40 per cent), dental services (17.99 per cent), water supply (16.03 per cent), medical tests (15.23 per cent), tailoring (14.48 per cent), construction wage rates (12.72 per cent), education (12.66 per cent), household servant (12.20 per cent), postal services (11.46 per cent), and house rent (5.64 per cent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index for December 2023 is increased to 0.96 per cent over November 2023 and increased to 27.86 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2022. MoM basis top few commodities which varied from the previous month in food and increased include; onions (27.76 per cent), fresh vegetables (6.96 per cent), eggs (4.95 per cent), masoor (4.29 per cent), maash (3.25 per cent), fish (3.11 per cent), wheat products (2.37 per cent), pulse moong (2.33 per cent), tea (1.15 per cent), wheat (1.10 per cent), meat (1.07 per cent), besan (1.02 per cent), pulse gram (0.92 per cent), milk fresh (0.88 per cent), sugar (0.74 per cent), milk products (0.52 per cent) and wheat flour (0.03 per cent) and decreased in tomatoes (34.89 per cent), potatoes (18.18 per cent), cooking oil (3.12 per cent), vegetable ghee (2.41 per cent), gur (2.33 per cent), fresh fruits (1.94 per cent), chicken (1.51 per cent), gram whole (0.97 per cent) and rice (0.08 per cent).

Among non-food which increased include; electricity charges (15.76 per cent), transport services (5.25 per cent), water supply (5.18 per cent), solid fuel (2.85 per cent), construction input items (2.12 per cent), construction wage rates (0.94 per cent), drugs and medicines (0.62 per cent), motor vehicles accessories (0.16 per cent) and motor vehicles (0.01 per cent) and decreased in motor fuels (2.63 per cent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. December 2022 in food and increased include; fresh vegetables (77.64 per cent), wheat flour (59.53 per cent), potatoes (51.24 per cent), rice (50.68 per cent), tea (49.42 per cent), sugar (48.69 per cent), wheat products (45.92 per cent), maash (45.11 per cent), wheat (29.53 per cent), milk fresh (24.58 per cent), masoor (23.35 per cent), eggs (22.87 per cent), meat (22.58 per cent), fish (22.34 per cent), chicken (20.64 per cent), tomatoes (12.73 per cent), fresh fruits (12.46 per cent) and pulse gram (2.49 per cent) and decreased in onions (26.94 per cent), cooking oil (5.21 per cent), and vegetable ghee (4.98 per cent).

Among non-food which increased include; electricity charges (61.60 per cent), transport services (58.18 per cent), water supply (31.65 per cent), motor fuels (24.44 per cent), drugs and medicines (21.79 per cent), doctor clinic fee (20.04 per cent), tailoring (19.72 per cent), household textiles (19.52 per cent), medical tests (19.10 per cent), construction input items (18.34 per cent), motor vehicles (17.52 per cent), education (16.71 per cent), construction wage rates(16.45 per cent), solid fuel (15.00 per cent), hospitals services (14.71 per cent), dental services (12.48 per cent) and house rent (7.83 per cent).

The Wholesale Price Index for December 2023 decreased by 0.02 per cent over November 2023. It increased to 27.33 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2022. MoM top few commodities which varied from previous month and increased include; engines and motors (28.57 per cent), electrical energy (16.74 per cent), concrete mixture (14.10 per cent), vegetables (9.12 per cent), unmanufactured tobacco (8.19 per cent), eggs (6.78 per cent), sugar crops (6.00 per cent), quilts (5.89 per cent), fertilizers (5.66 per cent), fresh fruits (5.43 per cent), cement (5.42 per cent), glass sheets (4.68 per cent), electric wires (4.63 per cent) and fish (live fresh or chilled) (4.63 per cent) and decreased in stimulant and spice crops (26.84 per cent), edible roots/potatoes (22.18 per cent), millet/bajra(10.00 per cent), furnace oil (8.10 per cent), poultry (7.08 per cent), diesel oil (6.95 per cent), maize (6.56 per cent), kerosene oil (5.73 per cent), printing paper (4.16 per cent), hides, skins and fur skins, raw (4.05 per cent), coffee and tea (3.57 per cent), fibre crops (3.12 per cent), motor spirit (2.92 per cent), chemicals (2.19 per cent), rice (2.10 per cent) and vegetable oils refined (1.76 per cent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the previous year and increased include; cultivators (107.27 per cent), natural gas liquefied (103.95 per cent), unmanufactured tobacco (98.00 per cent), tobacco products (93.57 per cent), spices (72.89 per cent), steel products (71.32 per cent), salt and pure sodium chloride (68.68 per cent), air conditioners (66.13 per cent), other food products (64.84 per cent), radio and television (59.11 per cent), edible roots/potatoes (59.11 per cent) and engines and motors (58.83 per cent), beverages (54.92 per cent) and decreased in maize (11.82 per cent), other oil seeds (4.34 per cent) and vegetable ghee (2.46 per cent).

