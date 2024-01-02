PM for taking foolproof steps to deal with smuggling challenge

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has described smuggling and illegal transportation of goods as one of the main reasons for Pakistan’s economic problems.

In this regard, special instructions have been issued to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman on anti-smuggling measures, especially at the border areas.

While chairing a review meeting regarding Afghan transit trade and anti-smuggling on Monday, the caretaker prime minister directed the Balochistan chief secretary to change all the administrative machinery of Chagai district for neglecting the prevention of smuggling.

Senior FBR officials also attended the meeting.

The caretaker prime minister was briefed by the concerned authorities on the anti-trafficking measures.

The role of Pakistan Customs officials, border security forces and other government entities in weak enforcement leading to a huge influx of smuggled goods was also discussed.

He directed that effective measures should be taken to improve and fool-proof the tracking system regarding Afghan transit trade. He also directed to immediately develop a strategy regarding the establishment of an integrated transit trade management system.

Kakar emphasized that any official found to be involved in smuggling should be punished. Disciplinary action should also be taken against such officials.

He said that intelligence clearance should be taken before any officer is appointed to the sensitive posts of the Customs Department at border areas.

He emphasized that the monitoring process should be tightened on the border areas of Balochistan including Chaman, Torkham, and Ghulam Khan check-posts. The caretaker prime minister further directed that cargo checking should be improved and Customs staff should be increased at the Chaman border.

The caretaker premier said that the people of Balochistan need to work in terms of providing business and employment.

The caretaker prime minister was briefed on the ongoing progress of the investigation by the inquiry committee investigating the Afghan transit trade. The caretaker prime minister directed the committee to prepare its recommendations honestly and appreciated the performance of the committee so far.

The meeting was told that due to government measures, the smuggling of petroleum products from Iran has reduced significantly. The meeting was further informed that cargo tracking system has been started from Taftan to Quetta.

The meeting also discussed the way forward and suggestions for improvement of the transit trade system, (policy response, tracking systems, effective enforcement) leading to maximum facilitation of legitimate transit trade while effectively interdicting illicit trade at borders.

The meeting also reviewed fixation of responsibility for failure in regulation of ATT and prevention of large-scale smuggling leading to huge losses for the economy of the country.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, caretaker Federal Minister for Trade Gohar Ijaz, senior officers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, representatives of sensitive institutions and other relevant government officials.

