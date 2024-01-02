BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-02

Australian PM hosts reception for Pakistani, Australian teams

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

LAHORE: Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese hosted a reception at Kirribilli House, Sydney on Monday in honor of the Pakistan and Australia teams and their respective management.

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Asrhaf also attended the event. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry and officials from Cricket Australia were also present.

According to a message received here, Prime Minister Australia warmly welcomed both the teams and went on to praise the performance of the Pakistan team, especially in the Melbourne Test. He commended the visiting team’s exemplary conduct during this tour and looked forward to witnessing good cricket in Sydney.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed his gratitude to the Australian Prime Minister for hosting the team. Shan highlighted how both teams are playing positive cricket in this series and mentioned that this serves as an opportunity to be an ambassador for your country through your conduct. He also hoped that the team would do well in Sydney to end the series on a high note.

It may be added that the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground starting Wednesday (January 3).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB Cricket Australia Pakistan and Australia Anthony Albanese Australian PM Zaka Asrhaf Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry Pakistan and Australia teams

Comments

1000 characters

Australian PM hosts reception for Pakistani, Australian teams

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2004

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Country braves blackouts as faults mar Guddu TPH generation

Dec 2023: SRB achieves Rs21.3bn tax collection

‘Ratification of HKC will boost economy’

Read more stories