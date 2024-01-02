Australian PM hosts reception for Pakistani, Australian teams

LAHORE: Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese hosted a reception at Kirribilli House, Sydney on Monday in honor of the Pakistan and Australia teams and their respective management.

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Asrhaf also attended the event. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry and officials from Cricket Australia were also present.

According to a message received here, Prime Minister Australia warmly welcomed both the teams and went on to praise the performance of the Pakistan team, especially in the Melbourne Test. He commended the visiting team’s exemplary conduct during this tour and looked forward to witnessing good cricket in Sydney.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed his gratitude to the Australian Prime Minister for hosting the team. Shan highlighted how both teams are playing positive cricket in this series and mentioned that this serves as an opportunity to be an ambassador for your country through your conduct. He also hoped that the team would do well in Sydney to end the series on a high note.

It may be added that the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground starting Wednesday (January 3).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024