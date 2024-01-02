BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

PRISTINA: A long-awaited European Union’s visa liberalisation scheme allowing Kosovo nationals to travel to Europe’s borderless zone without a visa came into force on Monday with the first travellers hailing it as a great relief.

The new regime, which entered into force at midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), enables Kosovars into the passport-free Schengen zone without a visa for periods of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The reform is perceived in Pristina as another step towards full recognition and a boost for the ambition of the country that proclaimed independence in 2008 to join the European Union.

“This is a great relief ... feels good,” businessman Rushit Sopi told AFP before boarding a Pristina-Vienna flight.

He was among 20 winners of a quiz organised by the government within a public awareness campaign over the scheme.

The 48-year-old owner of a company manufacturing doors and windows flying almost regularly to the EU for business.

“Each visa cost me 300 euros ($331). When I last changed my passport, I calculated that the EU visas alone in it cost me 2,500 euros.”

European embassies in Pristina, notably those exposed to strong pressure to issue visas, such as the German consulate, had prepared for no visa D-Day.

German ambassador Jorn Rohde himself issued the last visas to Kosovars a few days ago stressing that the visa era was “finally closing”.

He also invited locals to visit his country for this summer’s Euro football championship.

