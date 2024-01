KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting at Bilawal House Lahore on Wednesday, January 3 at 3:00 PM.

According to PPP officials, important decisions will be taken regarding the country’s political situation and general elections in the meeting.

The campaign and manifesto of PPP regarding the general elections will also be discussed in the meeting.

