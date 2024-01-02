BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Keeping a continuous check on the pulse: Meaningful Service Quality Assurance at Salaam Takaful Limited

Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

TEXT: Salaam Takaful Limited stands as a beacon of customer satisfaction across its diverse policyholder base, boasting an impressive overall satisfaction rate of 94%.

The company has devised a comprehensive service quality assurance department which is always busy in doing various evaluations, analysis, and assessments so that the quality is maintained at the high benchmarks set by the company. The feedback is taken on recorded calls which assures valid information and accurate figures.

In the realm of individual policies, motor takaful garners an impressive 95% satisfaction rate, showcasing the high level of contentment among individual policyholders. The retail sector, which includes nationwide car showrooms, follows closely with a commendable 93% satisfaction rate, emphasizing Salaam Takaful's success in meeting the diverse needs of retail customers. Banks, as strategic partners, enjoy a robust 96% satisfaction rate, underlining the effectiveness of collaborative efforts.

Among corporates, the satisfaction rates continue to reflect Salaam Takaful's success. Motor takaful maintains a strong 95% satisfaction rate, demonstrating the company's ability to deliver tailored solutions to corporate clients. The pinnacle of satisfaction is reached in the non-motor category, boasting an outstanding 99% satisfaction rate, reflecting the exceptional contentment among corporate policyholders.

These comprehensive rates paint a vivid picture of Salaam Takaful's steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction across diverse policy categories and customer segments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Salaam Takaful Limited

