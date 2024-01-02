Keeping a continuous check on the pulse: Meaningful Service Quality Assurance at Salaam Takaful Limited

TEXT: Salaam Takaful Limited stands as a beacon of customer satisfaction across its diverse policyholder base, boasting an impressive overall satisfaction rate of 94%.

The company has devised a comprehensive service quality assurance department which is always busy in doing various evaluations, analysis, and assessments so that the quality is maintained at the high benchmarks set by the company. The feedback is taken on recorded calls which assures valid information and accurate figures.

In the realm of individual policies, motor takaful garners an impressive 95% satisfaction rate, showcasing the high level of contentment among individual policyholders. The retail sector, which includes nationwide car showrooms, follows closely with a commendable 93% satisfaction rate, emphasizing Salaam Takaful's success in meeting the diverse needs of retail customers. Banks, as strategic partners, enjoy a robust 96% satisfaction rate, underlining the effectiveness of collaborative efforts.

Among corporates, the satisfaction rates continue to reflect Salaam Takaful's success. Motor takaful maintains a strong 95% satisfaction rate, demonstrating the company's ability to deliver tailored solutions to corporate clients. The pinnacle of satisfaction is reached in the non-motor category, boasting an outstanding 99% satisfaction rate, reflecting the exceptional contentment among corporate policyholders.

These comprehensive rates paint a vivid picture of Salaam Takaful's steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction across diverse policy categories and customer segments.

