KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 01, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,661.78 High: 64,718.88 Low: 62,672.97 Net Change: 2210.74 Volume (000): 339,926 Value (000): 13,346,597 Makt Cap (000) 2,126,634,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,104.56 NET CH (+) 466.44 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,013.44 NET CH (+) 230.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,593.17 NET CH (+) 461.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,756.71 NET CH (+) 534.56 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,182.28 NET CH (+) 348.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,148.96 NET CH (+) 243.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-January-2024 ====================================

