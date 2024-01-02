Markets Print 2024-01-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 01, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 01, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,661.78
High: 64,718.88
Low: 62,672.97
Net Change: 2210.74
Volume (000): 339,926
Value (000): 13,346,597
Makt Cap (000) 2,126,634,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,104.56
NET CH (+) 466.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,013.44
NET CH (+) 230.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,593.17
NET CH (+) 461.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,756.71
NET CH (+) 534.56
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,182.28
NET CH (+) 348.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,148.96
NET CH (+) 243.14
------------------------------------
As on: 01-January-2024
====================================
