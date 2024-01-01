BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
Supreme Court to hear PTI's contempt plea against ECP on Jan 3

  • A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the case
BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 05:52pm

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday set the contempt of court plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a hearing on Wednesday, January 3.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the case.

Last week, PTI filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking contempt of court proceedings against ECP and other state functionaries for violating court orders to ensure a level playing field in the February 08, 2024 general elections.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen on behalf of party chairman Gohar Ali Khan, making secretaries of interior, ECP, four provincial chief secretaries, and four inspectors general police as respondents in the case.

In the petition, Shaheen contended that the authorities were acting against the PTI and its members in a determined and serious manner, despite the apex court’s orders to ensure a level playing field for the party.

The petition said that the ECP is constitutionally bound to take action against those creating hurdles for the party as it is yet to be provided a level playing field.

It said that the ECP was turning a blind to the open injustice the PTI was facing, adding the ECP had become party to the unfortunate mistreatment of the party.

