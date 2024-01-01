Lahore Zoo: CM reviews up-gradation work

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Lahore Zoo. CM reviewed its upgradation work and inspected ongoing construction activities. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his indignation over not demolishing old constructions and ordered to demolish them soon along with further accelerating the upgradation work.

CM inquired about occurrence of a delay in carrying out the assigned task with regard to timely demolition of old constructions. He ordered to demolish the old structure without delaying and waiting any further. CM also summoned the team of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab( IDAP) at the Lahore Zoo.

Mohsin Naqvi underlined that the Lahore Zoo should be seen entirely new and unique. He directed to speed up the process of bringing new animals at the Lahore Zoo for the entertainment of citizens especially children.

CM inspected the under construction bridge at the Lahore Zoo. Mohsin Naqvi monitored the snake house, giraffe house, lion house, elephant house and fish house. He directed to make the cages of animals spacious along with making animal cages of an international standard. Mohsin Naqvi directed to pay a special attention on the diet of lions and other animals along with looking after them properly. CM asserted that no compromise will be made on the quality with regard to upgrading the Lahore Zoo according to the international standards.

CM was given a briefing by Secretary Wildlife and DG Wildlife about progress being made on the upgradation plan of the Lahore Zoo. Secretary C&W, DG PHA, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with the Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz inaugurated the new emergency of Jinnah Hospital comprising 150 beds on the last day of the year 2023. CM visited the new emergency and reviewed provision of latest medical facilities. Mohsin Naqvi after the upgradation also inaugurated the medical and surgical emergency. He inspected the ICU and appreciated the steps being taken for the provision of latest beds. CM lauded the treatment facilities being provided in the new emergency adding that state of the art emergency consists of 150 beds.

Excellent treatment facilities have been provided to the patients in the new emergency. CM commended Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, administration of Jinnah Hospital and the whole team. He congratulated the whole team on working day and night for the completion of this project. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the new air condition plant. It was informed during the briefing that for the first time anti bactarial paint was used so as to make the emergency block infection-free. For the first time, infection-free tiles have been installed in the operation theatres of the emergency block.

CM after inaugurating the upgradation project of the new emergency block of Jinnah Hospital and while talking with the media apprised that five big hospitals of Punjab after their upgradation will be opened in coming 4-5 days. Emergency of Children Hospital Multan, Nishtar-II, PIC Lahore and Mayo Hospital are being functionalised. DG Khan Cardiology Hospital was an old project which has approximately being completed after carrying out day and night hard work.

