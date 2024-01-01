BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Minister distances govt from rejection, acceptance of nomination papers

NNI Published 01 Jan, 2024 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Federal Minister of Information, Murtaza Solangi, has said that the approval or rejection of nomination papers of the candidates is a constitutional process, and any decisions in this regard fall within the legal framework.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said the majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates have successfully submitted their nomination papers.

He clarified that the acceptance or rejection of these papers is a constitutional process. He said that the caretaker government has no involvement in these matters, and only the Election Commission of Pakistan can act in such electoral affairs.

Reiterating the adherence to constitutional boundaries, Murtaza Solangi emphasized that all political parties, including PTI, receive fair coverage based on ethical editorial policies.

He further noted that registered political parties are receiving unbiased coverage on state media, adhering to ethical journalistic standards.

Solangi also expressed the commitment to provide necessary support to the Election Commission for financial and administrative facilitation.

