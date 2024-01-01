Another 485 connections removed over gas theft

LAHORE: In a relentless effort to curb gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted a series of targeted raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad. During the operations, 485 unauthorized connections were disconnected, and fines totalling Rs 4.14 million were imposed.

According to a spokesman for the department, in Lahore, the regional team acted decisively, severing 25 connections for illegal gas usage and an additional 24 for compressor-related violations.

Fines amounting to Rs 0.08 million were imposed on gas theft. In Rawalpindi, 183 connections were severed for unauthorized gas consumption, and 4 for compressor misuse, with fines totalling Rs 0.11 million.

The crackdown extended to Islamabad, where three connections were disconnected due to illegal gas usage. In Multan, the team disconnected 4 connections for unauthorized gas usage and 36 for compressor violations, resulting in fines of Rs 0.45 million. One FIR was lodged against gas pilferers.

In Peshawar and Karak, SNGPL took stringent action by disconnecting 66 connections for direct and illegal gas usage, imposing fines amounting to Rs 2.33 million, and filing 2 FIRs against gas theft. The Mardan team disconnected 20 connections for illegal gas usage, with fines totalling Rs 0.92 million.

Sahiwal witnessed the disconnection of one connection for illegal gas usage and three for compressor violations, along with fines totalling Rs 0.21 million.

In Sheikhupura, 18 connections were severed for unauthorized gas usage and 6 for compressor misuse, resulting in fines of Rs 0.01 million. The Sargodha team disconnected one connection for illegal gas usage, while Bahawalpur disconnected 63 connections for unauthorized gas usage and four for compressor violations.

In Faisalabad, the team took action against one connection for illegal gas usage and another for compressor misuse, imposing fines totalling Rs 0.03 million.