COAS reaffirms armed forces’ resolve of serving motherland

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan Armed Forces’ patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities.

In a New Year message, the COAS said that a challenging yet momentous year of 2023 is over. “Pakistan Armed Forces wish a happy new year to the proud and honourable people of Pakistan.

Year 2024 is of immense significance for Pakistan both internally & externally. Pakistan Armed Forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities,” he said.

He further stated: “Undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, in line with the dreams of our forefathers and aspirations of the people of Pakistan. Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, InshaAllah.”

In line with the directive of the PM of Pakistan, he added that the armed forces of Pakistan stand with and pray for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and hope that the New Year will bring relief in their sufferings from Tyrannical regimes.

“Pakistan Army as a National Army will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan Armed Forces and the people are ‘one’. No one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,” the COAS further stated.

