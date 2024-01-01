PHA opens Lahore’s first govt-owned bonsai garden

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has opened Lahore’s first government-owned bonsai garden featuring dwarfed trees at Jilani Park (formerly Race Course.

Translated from Japanese, “bonsai” means “tray planting” and involves cultivating dwarfed trees, shrubs, or vines in small pots.

Bonsai can vary in size from just a few inches tall to towering Imperial trees exceeding six feet. The dwarfed trees are hundreds of years old, and have been in training for five to 14 years.

While the Western world often associates bonsai with Japan, dating its origins to the third century A.D., the ancient practice actually originated over 2,000 years ago in China.

The brainchild of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the display center introduces enthusiasts to hardy trees and shrubs like pines, junipers, and maples that typically thrive outdoors. The center spans over 10,890 square feet (two kanals).

Among the plants on display are Ficus, Fukien Tea, and Cedar, among others.

Speaking following a visit to the centre, Wattoo remarked that the centuries-old craft of bonsai is thriving as both a hobby and an art form.

He noted that the craft has its roots in Taxila in the Gandhara Civilisation and emphasized that the center is a gift to Lahore and its residents from PHA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024