KASHMORE: The supply of electricity to the Guddu Power Plant in district Kashmore, Sindh, which had stopped after a 500-KV high transmission line of the plant had caught fire due to a technical fault, has finally been restored.

Resultantly, the supply of electricity to cities like Guddu, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Suhbatpur and Dera Murad Jamali, which had plunged into darkness following the power breakdown, has been restored.