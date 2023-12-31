BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Scholz visits flood-hit northern Germany

AFP Published 31 Dec, 2023 04:15pm

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled Sunday to parts of northern Germany hit by floods after days of heavy rains.

The German leader arrived by helicopter at Verden an der Aller in Lower Saxony, one of the worst hit states, where he will get a briefing about the emergency situation as well as protective measures that had been undertaken.

Accompanied by the region’s state premier Stephan Weil, Scholz will meet affected inhabitants as well as members of the emergency services.

Six dead, tens of thousands hit by southern Thailand flooding

Days of rain, as well as melting snow had left parts of several regions – including the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia as well as the eastern states of Saxony and Thuringia under water.

No fatality has been reported in the latest bout of floods, but new rains are expected in the next few days, provoking fears that dikes could be breached.

Thousands of emergency workers have been mobilised to reinforce dikes by piling sandbags along riverbanks.

Germany was traumatised by deadly flooding in July 2021, which claimed more than 180 lives as heavy waters ripped through towns and villages, destroying bridges, roads, railways and swathes of housing.

Forecasters had issued warnings, yet many residents were simply unaware of the risks of such violent flooding, with dozens found dead in their cellars.

