China expels nine army officials from parliament

BEIJING: China has expelled nine military officials from its parliament, including four generals of the army’s strategic missile unit, in a sweeping reshuffle following the appointment of a new defence minister.

The decision, announced late on Friday by the state news agency Xinhua came after a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party.

No explanation was given for the officials’ removal.

Their removal is one of a series of high-level restructuring moves in the military establishment since defence minister Li Shangfu was abruptly sacked in October following months of speculation about his whereabouts.

Appointed in March, Li disappeared from public view in August before being formally dismissed in October.

On Friday Beijing appointed Dong Jun as the new defence minister, ending a months-long vacancy in the strategic post.