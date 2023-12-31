BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Dec 31, 2023
Pakistan

CM inaugurates ‘Baitul Maal Portal’

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

LAHORE: Inaugurating ‘Baitul Maal Portal’ for extending scholarships and financial assistance to the deserving people, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that with this portal, assistance will be easily available to the deserving and needy.

“There will be transparency in payment to the beneficiaries through the Baitul Maal portal, he said, adding: “The purpose of setting up Baitul Mal Portal is to ensure authentic database and paperless working.”

The CM said that application for aid and scholarships can be made through Baitul Maal portal. One can apply for education scholarships, marriage grant and medical treatment through the Baitul Maal portal, he said. He added that special persons and the needy will also be able to apply through the Baitul Maal portal.

Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram gapprised the CM regarding the Baitul Maal Portal. He said that the system of assistance from Baitul Maal for the treatment of patients in hospitals will also be made online.

A committee will take action after confirmation from the concerned district on the application of the applicant. Payment will be made by UBL Omni to the applicant as per allocation of available funds, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Javed Akram UBL Omni Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Baitul Maal Portal

