SIDB retrieves 6 kanals of land from ‘mafia’

PESHAWAR: In light of the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), has evacuated six kanal of valuable provincial government land, owned by the board, from the land occupation of land mafia at Pashtun Ghari in Pabbi here on Saturday.

In this regard, on the instructions of caretaker minister, a joint operation team of relevant administration and board, under Assistant Commissioner Pabbi Khula Tariq, Deputy Managing Director SIDB Nauman Fayyaz and Director Finance Muhammad Sher, conducted operation in Pashtun Ghari on road side location and demolished the boundary walls illegally constructed by the land grabbers and plot mafia around the said property.

The evacuated land is the property of SIDB which will soon be secured in boundary walls and will be utilize for public interest purposes under the board. It is merit to mentioned that as the minister was informed regarding the said government land occupation, he directed the local administration and board management for taking stern action with regard to evacuate this valuable public property.

