Five terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Five terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, the military’s media affairs wing stated on Saturday.

The operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 29 December 23, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, five terrorists, including Terrorist Commander Rahzaib Khuray, were sent to hell,” ISPR statment read.

The killed terrorists had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, it added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation, according to the ISPR statement. “Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area”.

Earlier this month, in a flurry of terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan including a suicide bombing of a security forces camp, 25 soldiers embraced martyred while 27 militants were killed by the security forces.

In 2023, Pakistan witnessed the highest number of terrorist attacks since 2014, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).