Opinion Print 2023-12-30

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Gongloo league’s failure

Anjum Ibrahim Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

“The cries of unfairness by the courts with respect to retaining the bat symbol by the party of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless….”

“Are emanating from the Gongloo League.”

“Gongloo in Punjabi, as in shalgham in Urdu, and turnip in English.”

“Yes.”

”I reckon you are referring to the Nawaz gang as gongloo league, but…but why?”

“Two reasons first the physical appearance – little hair and second turnips are extremely nutritious and non-fattening, why are you laughing?”

“They are nutritious only if you boil them and as you and I know the Sharif clan likes their turnips deep-fried, shabdegh…..”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, speaking of a human child Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is still not reliant on daddy and Nawaz Sharifs two sons are….”

“Oh shush, not that again. I just wanted to point out that the unfairness of the courts lamented by the top Gongloo league leaders, barring daddy and NMN so far….”

“Shows how much they are relying on The Others to win in the forthcoming elections and finally see that the wind is changing and how scared they are about…”

“Their reaction is a bit delayed – I mean many who were going to join them have joined the PPP and the ground reality is that the more The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and his party is being browbeaten the more the swing voters who determine the outcome of any election will feel compelled to come out and vote for the downtrodden…..”

“Right, but what baffles me is the gongloo league’s failure to come with a rational narrative that would sell – saying that the return of the bat to Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf’s by the Peshawar court reflects an element of favoritism merely focuses attention on the out of the ballpark favoritism meted out to Nawaz Sharif post his return on 21 October. To say that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless is not innocent has redirected attention to the source of wealth of Nawaz Sharif, his children…”

“And not to forget The Samdhi seated next to him or walking alongside him or….”

“Yep, a man whose presence constantly reminds the electorate of the damage a Sharif incumbency can do to the economy and their quality of life.”

“I guess the gongloo league needs to import professional help to come with a narrative that would find any traction.”

“Imports are being controlled administratively and through regulations and…”

“This import won’t be, I assure it – it would be okayed as in the national interest.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PARTLY FACETIOUS

