Scholarship cheques distributed to flood-hit students of SAU

HYDERABAD: Scholarship cheques were distributed to flood-affected students of Sindh Agriculture University under USAID’s Merit-Need Based Scholarship Program (MNBSP).

A cheque distribution ceremony was organized under the auspicious University Advancement and Financial Assistance, Sindh Agriculture University, at Dr. AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall, in collaboration with the USAID Alumni Reunion and Scholarship program, where Dean, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, distributed cheques among the students of the flood-affected areas of Sindh with the financial support of the USAID Merit Need-Based Scholarship Program.

Addressing the occasion, the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that for the last 19 years, the merit and need-based scholarship program has been going on with the support of the Higher Education Commission and the financial assistance of USAID. “Under this program, Scholarships are awarded to meritorious and financially deserving students across the country, which has solved the financial difficulties for talented students for higher education.”

He stated. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance said that the Human Resource Development Division of HEC is working to develop trained and skilled human resources. He said that during 2022 rains and floods caused severe damage to the livelihood, livestock, and infrastructure of the residents of most areas of Sindh, and many people lost their assets, while the flood-affected students of the regions will be helped by this scholarship.

On this occasion, USAID and HEC participants appreciated the program arrangements for the scholarship award ceremony. Deputy Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Syed Noman Ali Shah briefed about the program.

