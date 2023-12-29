BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023
Pakistan

Ex-ruling parties two sides of the same coin: JI chief

Safdar Rasheed Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that there is no substantive difference between the PML-N, the PPP and the PTI, as these former ruling parties are two sides of the same coin.

Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he said many so-called leaders who are part of these parties were opportunistic, turn coats and acted as migratory birds that align themselves with whichever party is poised to come into power.

Haq, later, alongside JI Secretary General Amirul Azim, also launched the JI election symbol “Scale.”

When asked, Sirajul Haq said the political workers have no place in the so-called mainstream parties when it comes to distributing party tickets, as these parties tend to favour their relatives. These parties, he said, function as family clubs, primarily focused on capturing power and securing their interests. Despite frequently coming to power, he contended that the mainstream parties have consistently failed to address the country’s problems. He said a new class of political Brahmans are now also emerging on country’s political

landscape with the launch of the sons and daughters of the heads of the ruling parties.

In response to a question, Haq said the ruling elite amassed wealth for themselves and their families, looting resources, taking loans, and subsequently having those loans waived off. He asserted that 90 percent of foreign loans were utilized for their personal benefits, contributing to the country’s massive debt. He said the corrupt ruling elite annually utilize $18 billion of resources for personal gain, rendering the current system incapable of benefiting the common man. He argued that as long as the ruling mafias remain intact, public welfare and the country’s prosperity will remain elusive. He attributed the collapsed economy and weakened institutions to the flawed policies of the former governments of dictators and so-called democratic political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

