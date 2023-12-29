BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-29

Last PSX session of 2023 today: KSE-100 Index rose by 54pc in PKR terms

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 54 percent in Pak rupee terms (23 percent in USD) after many years in 2023, with only one trading session left.

The market value (market capitalization) of listed companies at PSX also increased by 39 percent, reaching Rs 9.0 trillion.

Refinery, Chemicals and Power Generation sectors were the best performing sectors in 2023 as their market cap increased by 88 percent, 73 percent, and 65 percent respectively, an analysis report of Topline Securities said.. On the other hand, Property, Modarabas, and Textile Spinning sectors remained the worst performing sectors posting decline of 24 percent, 11 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively in 2023, the report added.

Refinery sector posted a strong performance, driven by expectations of the finalization of the refinery policy, where Pakistan Refinery (PRL) has already signed a contract. Attock Refinery (ATRL) market cap was up by 131 percent followed by PRL up 130 percent, National Refinery (NRL) up 86 percent and Cnergyico PK (CNERGY) up 40 percent in 2023.

Chemical Sector also posted a strong performance, led by Colgate-Palmolive, which announced Bonus Shares of 145 percent, leading to a 147 percent increase in Market Cap in 2023.

Power generation performance was led by rally in Hub Power (HUBC) with its Market Cap up 88 percent and also K-Electric (KEL) saw an 76 percent increase in Market Cap in 2023.

For this analysis, 35 sectors have been taken out of the total 37 as defined by PSX, excluding Exchange Traded Funds and Closed-End Mutual Funds.

“We have also adjusted for new listings, including Symmetry Group (SYM), which obtained listing through an IPO, followed by Treet Battery (TBL), LSE Proptech (LSEPL), LSE Ventures (LSEVL), and B. R. R. Guardian (BRRG), all of which gained listings through mergers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX KSE100 Pak rupee Attock Refinery K-Electric Pakistan Refinery

Comments

1000 characters

Last PSX session of 2023 today: KSE-100 Index rose by 54pc in PKR terms

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories