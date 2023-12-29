Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 28, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 280.21
Open Offer Rs 282.68
========================
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Dec 29
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
5.62
▲ 1.00 (21.65%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Dec 29
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
6.18
▲ 0.96 (18.39%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Dec 29
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
7.65
▲ 1.00 (15.04%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Dec 29
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
8.84
▲ 0.97 (12.33%)
|
Service Textile / Dec 29
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
8.49
▲ 0.79 (10.26%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Dec 29
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
10.87
▲ 1.00 (10.13%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Dec 29
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
1.33
▲ 0.12 (9.92%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Dec 29
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
9
▲ 0.81 (9.89%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Dec 29
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.90
▲ 0.08 (9.76%)
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 29
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
4.70
▲ 0.41 (9.56%)
|Stock
|Price
|
SME Leasing Ltd / Dec 29
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
2.20
▼ -0.25 (-10.20%)
|
Punjab Mod / Dec 29
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.90
▼ -0.19 (-9.09%)
|
Shadab Textile / Dec 29
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
12.05
▼ -1.00 (-7.66%)
|
Tariq Corporation / Dec 29
Tariq Corporation Limited(TCORP)
|
18.53
▼ -1.50 (-7.49%)
|
United Dist. / Dec 29
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
37.93
▼ -3.07 (-7.49%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Dec 29
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
5.90
▼ -0.47 (-7.38%)
|
Reliance Ins. / Dec 29
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
8.30
▼ -0.65 (-7.26%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Dec 29
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
13.80
▼ -1.00 (-6.76%)
|
Premier Insurance / Dec 29
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
7.25
▼ -0.50 (-6.45%)
|
Hallmark Co. / Dec 29
Hallmark Company Limited(HCL)
|
246.01
▼ -15.89 (-6.07%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 29
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
102,249,598
▼ -0.11
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 29
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
58,130,290
▼ -0.31
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 29
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
55,426,000
▼ -0.25
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 29
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
49,621,582
▼ -0.13
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 29
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
46,188,089
▲ 0.00
|
Askari Bank / Dec 29
Askari Bank Limited(AKBL)
|
42,409,000
▲ 1.38
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 29
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
36,146,700
▲ 0.08
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 29
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
27,952,032
▼ -0.79
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 29
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
20,804,500
▲ 0.41
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 29
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
17,450,446
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 28
|
282.13
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 28
|
281.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 28
|
141.39
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 28
|
0.84
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 28
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 28
|
1.11
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 27
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 28
|
4783.35
|
India Sensex / Dec 28
|
72410.38
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 28
|
33539.62
|
Nasdaq / Dec 28
|
15095.14
|
Hang Seng / Dec 28
|
17043.53
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 28
|
7722.74
|
Dow Jones / Dec 28
|
37710.10
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 28
|
16701.55
|
France CAC40 / Dec 28
|
7535.16
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 27
|
17235
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 28
|
71.77
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 28
|
191015
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 28
|
2065.61
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 28
|
80.95
