BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Dec 29, 2023
Markets Print 2023-12-29

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 28, 2023).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 280.21
Open Offer     Rs 282.68
========================

