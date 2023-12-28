BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks dip as trading year nears end

AFP Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 05:14pm

LONDON: European stock markets dipped Thursday with recent profits banked on the penultimate trading day of the year.

Asian equity indices had largely closed higher, with Hong Kong leading the gains as investors worked on expectations the US Federal Reserve will cut rates next year.

Global stock markets have mostly been on the front foot since the Fed’s most recent meeting, when it signalled its rate-hike cycle could be nearing an end as inflation slows.

“Indices have been powered higher, partly by optimism about a soft landing for the US and there is still a risk of the economy slowing more sharply as the full effect of higher borrowing costs filter through,” noted Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Stock markets rise after festive break

The Tokyo stock market closed lower Thursday as a stronger yen weighed on exporters.

Wall Street indices ended slightly higher Wednesday.

While US inflation has slowed, it remains above the Fed’s long-term target of around two percent, and analysts warned that consumer spending had still not bounced back to healthy levels.

US retail sales over the key holiday shopping season were up 3.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse survey, but that was markedly down from the previous year’s 7.6-percent jump.

“This is a reflection of a more cautious consumer and less discounting from retailers due to better inventory management,” said investor Louis Navellier in a note.

“While inflation is falling, the runup from last year’s high rate has still squeezed budgets against a modest wage growth closer to four percent.”

On the commodities front, oil prices dropped after recent gains due to concerns the Israel-Hamas war could spill out into an all-out regional conflict.

This comes amid ongoing attacks on key Red Sea shipping lanes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors.

Key figures around 1145 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,711.56 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,539.40

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,709.03

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 4,515.89

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.5 percent at 17,043.53 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 33,539.62 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.4 percent at 2,954.70 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 37,656.52 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1114 from $1.1109 on Wednesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 140.73 yen from 141.81 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2789 from $1.2801

Euro/pound: UP at 86.90 pence from 86.75 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $73.32 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.1 percent at $78.75 per barrel

European stocks FTSE 100 CAC 40

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks dip as trading year nears end

Inter-bank: rupee records 12th successive gain against US dollar

Court sends Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand

Army top brass says 'requisite and necessary support' will be offered to ECP for elections

Cipher case: IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial till Jan 11

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices slide as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

TPL REIT Fund I completes first funding round

Bangladesh garment factories fire workers after protests, unions say

Israeli aggression in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll

Read more stories